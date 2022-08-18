Welcome to the New Rolling Stone

It’s time for something new.

We’ve been remaking Rolling Stone to be faster, harder-hitting, and more vital. Now we’ve got a site to match that mission – highlighting the kind of world-class journalism, iconic imagery, and must-see videos that you’d expect from the bible of pop culture.

Here’s a sample of what you’ll find on the new RollingStone.com:

A homepage that spotlights the full range of what Rolling Stone has to offer – from our in-depth investigations to our exclusive events to our shows, streaming live on Twitch.

Easier navigation so you can get the Rolling Stone material you want, in a hurry.

A sleeker, simpler, easier-to-read design for articles that pays homage to classic Rolling Stone without making you feel like you’re wearing bell-bottoms.

Dedicated video and streaming pages, so you can check out our incredible live coverage, green room interviews, and more.

No more starred reviews for new music. If you’re into pop culture in 2022, you’re too sophisticated to let some arbitrary number guide your tastes. So we’ll tell you right away when a new single is an instant classic or an album is an absolute must-hear. After that, our critics will help you make up your own damn mind.

Pages that are optimized for faster load times, so you can start reading those stories and checking out those videos already.

A new section, (sub)culture , that brings together our coverage of creators, internet culture, hidden spaces IRL, and the times when they collide.

A revamped logo. Typeface and lettering designer Jesse Ragan and famed art director Roger Black worked with creative director Joseph Hutchinson to restore dimension and depth while modernizing those iconic letterforms.

Feature articles that elevate our most eye-catching photography and our very best reporting.

Rolling Stone has been reinventing itself since 1967. But the core proposition of the place has stayed constant: We go behind-the-scenes – and show you what’s really happening there. We think you’ll find this site delivers on that 55-year-old promise in a whole new way. And we’re just getting started. We’ve got some more tricks up our sleeves that we should be able to show off soon. Watch this space.