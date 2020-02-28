‘Rolling Stone’ Announces Second Annual Women Shaping the Future Event

On March 4th, Rolling Stone will host its second annual Women Shaping the Future event, celebrating, raising, and honoring the most influential female voices in culture. The event will be the first to take place at the new Edge venue in Hudson Yards, which overlooks New York City, offering guests one-of-a-kind, breathtaking views. While engaging in a day of programming, Grammy-winning artist Jennifer Nettles, Lauren Jauregui, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Retta, Katori Hall and CAN-AM’s Josée Perreault, will all speak throughout the event about their distinct experiences as women breaking barriers in their respective industries. The day will also feature intimate performances by Grammy-nominated artist Grace Potter, Overcoats, Diana Gordon, and S.G. Goodman.

As a sponsor of the event, starting this International Women’s Day, CAN-AM will take the lead in launching the CAN-AM On-Road Women’s Mentorship Program. Open-air riding is exhilarating and empowering. It’s something everyone should experience. Yet less than 20 percent of all riders are female. Created by women for women, the program breaks down the barriers women face when entering the riding community by connecting them with female mentors, engaging them with riders across North America, and enabling them to feel empowered on the open road. CAN-AM On-Road’s SVP, Josée Perreault, will also be included in programming to discuss shaping the world of women on the road. Additionally, Prospero Tequila will be serving cocktails throughout the conversations, and Splat Hair Dye will have product sampling on-site as well as a custom beauty bar where guests can try out their products, then capture the moment in their branded photo booth.

Last year, to celebrate the inaugural Women Shaping the Future issue, which focused on women in politics, Rolling Stone hosted an intimate sit-down brunch featuring women creating change in politics. Powerful conversations during the event included talks with Leana Wen (president, Planned Parenthood), Jahana Hayes (Rolling Stone’s Women Shaping the Future cover star; congresswoman, CT), and Tamron Hall (TV host, journalist, and philanthropist). The event also featured special performances by Grammy-nominated artist Emily King as well as America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal. In-book editorial coverage highlighted progressive female leaders Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayana Presley, and Ilhan Omar, who were also featured on the cover of Rolling Stone.