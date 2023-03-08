Rolling Stone and DoorDash to Host “Tasting Notes” during This Year’s SXSW

ROLLING STONE is headed to Austin this year, to indulge in some extra sweet SXSW festivities. In collaboration with DoorDash, “Tasting Notes” aims to savor and celebrate different mediums of creativity, through both tunes and taste buds. Though each form of expression is different in its respective approach, what’s clear is that they are both best articulated in the presence of good company!

The exclusive gathering will feature curated cuisine by world famous Chef CJ Jacobson, a live musical performance by Remi Wolf, and even a close conversation between the stars of the night, moderated by Rolling Stone’s Ilana Woldenberg.

Taking place on Sunday, March 12th at 4pm CT, the event will be hosted at the gorgeous Aba Restaurant, a must-try destination for foodies in Austin. The restaurant, which is conveniently available for delivery with DoorDash, is located off the bustling South Congress strip and seated under Austin’s prominent Soho House Club. Since it opened in 2020, Aba has garnered a reputation for its quality cuisine and ambiance, creating the perfect atmosphere to pair good food and rich culture.

Raved about for its eclectic Mediterranean-inspired dishes, Aba’s menu was created by two-time Top Chef veteran Chef CJ Jacobson. Jacobson will be in-the-flesh, curating the collaborative Rolling Stone and Doordash menu, with his Lebanese, Israeli, Turkish and Greek inspired dishes.

However, that’s not all that’s on the menu for the evening: Pop-funk singer, Remi Wolf, will take the stage to sprinkle in an unforgettable acoustic set. Wolf, who is known across the internet for her catchy viral tracks, “Photo ID,” and “Disco Man,” will strip down her typically-high energy set for this unique intimate SXSW performance.

A limited number of DashPass members get priority access to the intimate event, and even an opportunity for an exclusive meet and greet with Remi. DashPass is DoorDash's membership program which gives all members $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, access to the best restaurants in their neighborhood, and members-only perks and experiences.

The performance will be topped off by a conversation with Rolling Stone host Ilana Woldenberg, who will be picking the brains of both Wolf and Jacobson about their creative process, passion for their craft, and so much more.

Don’t miss Rolling Stone x DoorDash’s “Tasting Notes,” on Sunday, March, 12th. It will truly be an event you must see, hear, and taste to believe!