Rock Your Vibe

The summer fun of music festival season is coming. Which means it’s that time of the year when hundreds of thousands of music lovers of all genres, from all points of the globe, thaw out from an unpredictable winter and converge on Grant Park for the Chicago Music Festival. There, they will experience the energetic vibes the legendary multi-day event has created since its Windy City revival in 2005. Sure, you can witness this music event from your couch, on your favorite streaming service, or on your phone. Still, the experience of saying, “I was there” is something no AI could ever dream of providing. For you and your friends, KOOL will make that a reality.

The Rolling Stone x Chicago Music Festival, Platinum VIP treatment could be yours. Enter for a chance to win by logging on to https://www.kool.com/music-festival and entering for the opportunity of the summer and a lifetime!

“What does ‘the Platinum VIP treatment’ consist of?”

Glad you ask. The lucky winner, and their three luckier compadres, will get four round-trip tickets to Chicago. Once there, you’ll get set up in an upscale hotel for five nights, receive four tickets to Rolling Stone LIVE, and the ultimate prize; four Platinum four-day passes to Chicago’s biggest music festival of the summer!

ALL. ON. US.

Not only will you and your crew be able to watch the world’s best performers, but you’ll do so with the ultimate access—from the crowd to the exclusive lounges on location. Also, as a bonus to rack up the likes, Rolling Stone, KOOL and a renowned fashion stylist will give you and your team a private styling session to make sure your festival fits are on point. But before you stunt on the other concertgoers and take endless pictures, your foursome will capture this epic moment through the lens of an equally renowned photographer for a photo shoot in your luxury suite. One last thing, not only are these prizes set to boost your clout currency, we’re throwing in actual currency for good measure. How does $20,000 in spending money sound?

We thought so. Trending Trump Struggles to Defend Himself in Bizarre Post-Arrest Speech Kid Rock Buys Cases of Bud Light So He Can Shoot Them While Crying Irony Alert: Judge Ordered Stormy to Pay Trump $121K Today QAnon Believers Think Trump's Indictment Will (Somehow) Lead to Mass Arrest of Democrats

Chicago’s biggest music festival takes place August 3rd to the 6th, so there is plenty of time to sign up for the chance to get the premium experience for you and your people…and earn some added cool points while doing so.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S & D.C., (excluding MA & MI) who are smokers 21 years old and older. Ends 11:59 PM ET on 5/31/23. Void where prohibited. Subject to all applicable laws and regulations. Visit www.kool.com/music-festival-rules for rules, how to enter without redeeming points, odds of winning and prize details. Sponsor: ITG Brands, LLC