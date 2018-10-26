Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Tiffany Haddish Announces #SheReady Stand-Up Tour Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Robert Durst to Stand Trial for Murder of Susan Berman

A judge ruled that the real estate scion will be tried for murder, in part because of his apparent confession on the HBO docuseries ‘The Jinx’

By

Reporter

Amelia McDonell-Parry's Most Recent Stories

View All
New York real estate scion Robert Durst (R) with his attorney (L) Dick DeGuerin appears in the Los Angeles Superior Court Airport Branch, Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 January 2017, for a pre-trial motions hearing involving witnesses that are expected to testify before the trial.Robert Durst ppearing in the Los Angeles Superior Court Airport Branch for a pre-trial motions, USA - 06 Jan 2017

Robert Durst, right, will be tried for the 2000 murder of his friend Susan Berman.

Mark Boster/POOL/EPA/REX Shutterstock

Will a hot mic lead to jail time for real estate tycoon, Robert Durst? On Thursday, October 25th, a Los Angeles judge ordered the star of the HBO docuseries The Jinx to stand trial for the December 2000 murder of his friend Susan Berman. In the final episode of the 2015 series, Durst was caught mumbling what Judge Mark Windham called “a succinct confession” to several murders, unaware that his mic was still on. Following a two-day hearing, Windham ruled that Durst’s statement, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course,” along with other evidence and testimony presented by prosecutors warranted sending the case to trial, against the objection of Durst’s attorneys, who argued that no fingerprints or DNA link Durst to Berman’s death.

Durst was arrested in connection with Berman’s death the same day that The Jinx’s final episode aired in March 2015. He’s accused of shooting Berman in the head at her Beverly Hills home on December 23rd, 2000, just hours before she was scheduled to speak with the police about the 1982 disappearance of Durst’s first wife, Kathleen McCormack, whom many suspect him of killing, though a body has never been found. Police quietly reopened the investigation into McCormack’s disappearance in 1999, which became public knowledge in November 2000. Judge Windham also ruled that previous statements made by Berman about helping Durst with his “alibi related to [Kathleen]” were admissible in court. Durst denies killing Berman or having anything to do with his wife’s disappearance.

This isn’t the first time Durst has been charged with murder. As detailed in The Jinx, in 2001, Durst was arrested and charged with killing and dismembering his elderly neighbor, Morris Black, in Galveston, Texas, a crime he ultimately admitted to, but claimed was committed in self-defense. Durst moved to Galveston shortly after Berman’s murder, and began dressing as a woman to evade the authorities reinvestigating McCormack’s disappearance. After he was released from jail following his arrest for Black’s killing, Durst skipped a mandatory court date, and an arrest warrant was issued for bail jumping. He was apprehended at a Wegman’s grocery store in Pennsylvania, where he attempted to shoplift a chicken salad sandwich on pumpernickel bread, Band-Aids and a newspaper.

At his trial in 2003, Durst testified that Black took his own .22 caliber pistol and threatened him with it; they struggled, Durst said, and the gun went off, fatally shooting Black in the face. He admitted to using a paring knife, two saws and an axe to dismember the victim’s body before dumping the remains in the Galveston Bay. But Black’s head was never recovered, leaving the prosecution without forensic evidence to dispute Durst’s account, and as a result, he was acquitted on the murder charge. Later, he took a plea deal for jumping bail and evidence tampering, and ultimately served three years in prison.

Related

Lauren McCluskey photographed for the Utah Cross Country/Track and Field team, August 21, 2018.
Police: Lauren McCluskey Repeatedly Contacted Authorities Before Her Murder
Tiffany Haddish Announces #SheReady Stand-Up Tour

According to the BBC, during this week’s hearing in the Berman case, Durst frequently interrupted the proceedings, and at one point, spontaneously headed to the exit in his wheelchair, telling the court to “have a good weekend.” He’ll be back in court for his arraignment on November 8th, and is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In This Article: Crime, Murder

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad