Robert De Niro: ‘There’s Something More Powerful Than Bombs, and That’s Your Vote’

Robert De Niro issued a statement encouraging people to vote after it was revealed that the actor was targeted with one of a dozen mail bombs addressed to the likes of Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and other Democratic politicians and media members.

“I thank God no one’s been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us,” De Niro said in the statement, a day after the explosive device was discovered at his Tribeca Productions office in New York. “There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote. People MUST vote.”

According to ABC News, a retired NYPD anti-terrorism detective tasked with screening De Niro’s mail discovered the unopened package after seeing similar devices on the news.

After initially condemning the packages and then blaming the media for their dispersal, Donald Trump suggested on Twitter Friday that the “bomb” incidents, quotation marks the president’s, were a means of distracting voters from the midterm elections.

On Friday, two more explosive devices were intercepted, with the intended targets Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Soon after, CNN reported that federal authorities arrested a man in Florida in connection to the packages.

This story is developing