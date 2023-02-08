Rihanna, Steph Curry, Drake and More Congratulate LeBron on Breaking NBA Scoring Record

LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar’s longstanding record, and scoring 38,388 points to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. In a night of celebration LeBron’s family and friends were in attendance to show support, including Magic Johnson, Dwyane Wade, Denzel Washington, and Jay-Z

Celebrities also took to social media to congratulate the James. In a video shared after his historic feat, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Drake and LeBron’s mother, Gloria James, congratulate the King on his colossal moment.

"This is one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history."



Some of the best to ever do it congratulate @KingJames 👏 pic.twitter.com/3nNvmKVYAo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

Drake sent his well wishes in a playful video, claiming that he had travelled to LeBron’s birth place, Akron, to honor the occasion. A few beats later, a green screen collapses and shows the rapper in a Miami club. Still, it’s the though that counts.

We couldnt have a Bron moment without Drake 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/LN3Gr9Z3ZY — AJ King (@allday_ajking) February 8, 2023

During the game against against Oklahoma City Thunder, LeBron's history-making bucket arrived in the third quarter, accompanied by a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. Abdul-Jabbar's old record of 38,387 points held for 34 years (this record just comprises points during regular season games, not the playoffs).

James, at this point in his career, has also been in the NBA for 20 years, having joined the league out of high school in 2003. However, he’s beat Abdul-Jabbar’s record in just 1,409 games.

“I wanted to lead the league in assists, make all-defensive team, Defensive Player of the Year. I never said I wanted to lead the league in scoring, or for sure be the all-time leader in scoring…,” James said in a recent interview with ESPN. “To sit here and actually be on the brink of it actually happening is pretty crazy.”