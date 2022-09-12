Ricky Martin Faces New Sexual Assault Claims as His Attorney Calls Allegations ‘Untethered From Reality’

Ricky Martin is facing new sexual assault claims after a complaint was filed against the singer in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The new set of allegations come just days after Martin filed a $30 million extortion lawsuit against Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, his nephew, who publicly accused him of sex abuse before withdrawing the claims under oath.

Though the identity of the person who filed the complaint, as well as specific details of the allegation itself, have not yet been shared with the public, the Associated Press has reported that a person unauthorized to speak about the case has attributed the claims to Sánchez, his sister’s son.

Sánchez first filed a domestic abuse restraining order against his uncle in July. At the time, a rep for Ricky called the claims “completely false and fabricated.” The nephew later admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by Martin and subsequently requested that the court dismiss the case and withdraw the previously issued restraining order against his uncle.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Martin’s attorney José Andréu-Fuentes made reference to the incident while addressing the newly surfaced claims. “These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality,” he began. “When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn — not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way.”

Andréu-Fuentes added: “Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr. Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again. It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs.”

The AP noted that the new accusations will not immediately warrant an arrest as the alleged incident is not recent, and police will investigate to determine whether charges are necessary.