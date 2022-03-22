 'Raven's Home' Cast Joins Disney Staff Protesting 'Don't Say Gay' Bill - Rolling Stone
‘We Walkin’ Out’: ‘Raven’s Home’ Cast Joins Disney Staff Protesting ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

“Every family, every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation,” Raven-Symone says

Raven-Symone and the cast of Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home walked off the show’s set on Tuesday in solidarity with other Walt Disney Company employees to protest the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the ‘Don’t Say Gay bill’ we the cast of Ravens Home are walking out,” she captioned a video post on Instagram, which included castmates Isaac Ryan Brown, Rondell Sheridan, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Emmy Lui-Wang, and Felix Avitia. “In today’s world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards.

“Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation,” she continued. “Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for.”

Raven, who has been married to Miranda Maday since 2020, and the show’s cast and executive producers joined Disney employees walk-out on Tuesday in protest of the company’s response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, it bans classroom discussion on sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to third grade and limits instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in other grades unless it is “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.” Parents are also granted the right to sue schools that teach these subjects.

Earlier this month, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek apologized for not initially responding to the bill — which led to fierce criticism and Tuesday’s walkout — and announced the company would cease political donations in Florida (the company had donated to various Florida legislators supporting and sponsoring the bill, but also conated to its opponents).

His initial silence stood in stark contrast to public statements against the bill from former CEO Bob Iger, as well as Walt Disney’s own granddaughter, Abigail Disney.

Disney, Florida, LGBTQ

