Rashida Jones, Donald Glover Team for Time’s Up PSA

Rashida Jones has directed a new PSA for Time’s Up about sexual harassment in the workplace that features narration from Donald Glover. The animated clip is available to watch on Buzzfeed.

The PSA examines the more quotidian forms of workplace harassment, such as unwanted touching and making comments about a coworker’s appearance. It also looks at the potentially complex question of dating at work, and encourages people to consider the potential power dynamics at play when asking someone out. The video also includes a message for those who have seen or heard rumors about harassment, reminding them that letting such behavior slide can infect an entire workplace culture.

“It’s like a Ouija board,” Glover says in his narration. “If you’re not pushing and pulling, then the people who are pushing and pulling get to make the rules.”

Jones’ PSA closes with one last reminder, with Glover deadpanning, “If you’re still confused, please check out our website: www.DontPullYourDickOutAtWork.obviously.”

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Jones spoke about the decision to focus on these forms of sexual harassment, rather than assault or rape. “There’s been a lot of discussion about whether that’s even fair to link someone pinching an ass or something off-color at work to an actual assault,” she said. “I think a lot of people struggle with the connection, because they think it’s dramatic to connect the two. So the PSA is intended to explain that there are these nuanced dynamics that are happening when there’s a power imbalance.”

Jones crafted her Time’s Up PSA with Blue Seat Studios and its founder, Rachel Brian, who wrote the script. In 2015, Blue Seat produced a viral video that used offering someone a cup of tea as a way to examine sexual consent.