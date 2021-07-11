Rare Copy of ‘Legend of Zelda’ Breaks Record With $870,000 Sale at Auction

A sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda — one of the earliest-known produced variants of the beloved Nintendo game — shattered the record for most expensive video game Friday when it sold at auction for $870,000.

The previous record was set just three months earlier when an unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. sold at auction for $660,000 in April. Both records were established during sales by Heritage Auctions.

“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.

While the sealed copy only received a Wata grading of 9.0 — lower than the 9.6 for the record-breaking Mario — according to the auction house, the scarcity of this sealed Legend of Zelda made it a “true collector’s piece.”

“This is the only copy from one of the earliest production runs that we’ve ever had the opportunity to offer, and, possibly will have the opportunity to offer, for many years to come,” Heritage Auctions said of the item.

“Considering this variant was only produced for a few months in late 1987 before it was ultimately replaced by the ‘Rev-A’ variant in early 1988, this statement likely comes as no surprise to collectors. Only one other variant precedes the offered ‘NES R’ variant and that is the ‘NES TM’ variant, which is the true first production run. However, it is also widely believed that only a single sealed ‘NES TM’ example exists, and there is no telling whether or not that copy will ever come to market. Essentially, this copy is the earliest sealed copy one could realistically hope to obtain.”

This variant of Legend of Zelda is only one of two sealed copies known to have been evaluated by video game grading company Wata.

“I had a lot of confidence in this game, and, yet, I still feel like the reality of today’s bidding exceeded my vision of how it would play out,” McLeckie added. “Making history is never an easy thing. I’m just really proud we got to be part of this yet again.”