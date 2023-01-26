fbpixel
Obituary

Randy Gonzalez, Father in TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dead at 35

Gonzales shared in April that he had been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer six months prior.
Randy Gonzalez Randy Gonzalez/TikTok

Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, has died at the age of 35.

Gonzalez’s brother David confirmed to CBS News that Randy died from colon cancer Wednesday, a week after Randy was put in hospice care.

Gonzalez shared in April last year that he had been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer six months prior. “The doctor said I had two, three years to live, and he said with chemo, I have five years to live,” he said in his post. “And you know, I didn’t know how to take it. It was devastating.”

@enkyboys

This what going on in my life,hope I answered y’all questions. Donate if you can if you can’t prayer works thanks so much for the love and support #enkyboys #enkyboy #Awarenessforcoloncancer

♬ original sound – Enkyboy

He started a GoFundMe in an effort to help cover the cost of his chemotherapy at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, as he said his insurance wasn’t accepted. The page has garnered over $250,000 since then.

Gonzalez and his son Brice have used their platform on TikTok to raise awareness about colon cancer, and to document his condition for their 15 million followers. Their uplifting bond has been a source of inspiration for their audience.

Actor George Lopez shared his condolences to Gonzalez’s family, posting a photo of Randy and his son, who plays “Chance” on Lopez and Lopez, on Instagram. “The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video,” Lopez wrote. “He will be missed, but never forgotten.”

He posted an update on his condition in November, saying, “I wanna be a testimonial of this, in another year or so, when I’m still alive and when I beat it.” 

