 Purdue Pharma Expected to File for Bankruptcy – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Bob Dylan Plots North American Fall Tour Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Purdue Is Largely Blamed for the Opioid Crisis. Now It Might File for Bankruptcy

There are nearly 2,000 lawsuits filed against the maker of OxyContin — and if they go bankrupt, it would mean they’d pay out a lot less money than plaintiffs say they’re owed

By

Reporter

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Containers depicting OxyContin prescription pill bottles rest on the ground as protesters demonstrate against the FDA's opioid prescription drug approval practices, in front of the Department of Health and Human Services' headquarters in WashingtonOpioids, Washington, USA - 05 Apr 2019

A demonstration in Washington, D.C. last April was just one of the many actions taken to protest the role of pharmaceuticals manufacturers, including Purdue Pharmaceuticals, who have been implicated in the nationwide crisis.

Patrick Semansky/AP/Shutterstock

Settlement talks between state lawmakers and Purdue Pharmaceuticals, a company implicated in the nationwide opioid crisis, have failed, leaving Purdue little choice but to file for bankruptcy, according to a recent email from two state attorneys general involved in the discussions. According to reports, part of the reason for the failure stems from the Sackler family’s refusal to surrender $4.5 billion of their personal wealth as part of a settlement to compensate for the role the family played in perpetuating the opioid crisis.

On Saturday, Herbert Slatery and Josh Stein, attorneys general for the states of Tennessee and North Carolina, respectively — which have filed suit against the Stamford, Connecticut-based pharmaceutical company and the Sackler family — said that the family had rejected two offers for a settlement without offering any counterproposals. In addition to requiring the Sackler family to relinquish a great deal of its personal wealth, the settlement would have required Purdue to cease its offshore operations.

Related

A view of the corporate headquarters of Purdue Pharma, the pharmaceutical company that makes OxyContin, in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, 05 March 2019. According to news reports, Purdue Pharma is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy as a way to address the potential significant liabilities the company is facing from lawsuits related to allegations that it contributed to the opioid crisis in the United States.Purdue Pharma Headquaters in Stamford, CT, USA - 05 Mar 2019
Purdue Pharmaceuticals Offers to Settle Thousands of Lawsuits for $10-$12 Billion
Purdue Pharmaceuticals Considering Filing for Bankruptcy

As a result, Slatery and Stein wrote in an email to the attorneys general in at least 17 other states suing Purdue, the company is expected to file for bankruptcy “imminently” and “states have already begun preparations for handling the bankruptcy proceedings.”

The company has denied reports that negotiations have broken down, saying in a statement on Sunday that “negotiations continue and we remain dedicated to a resolution that genuinely advances the public interest.”

Over the past few months, Purdue Pharma has been engaged in intense negotiations with state and local lawmakers. In total, nearly 2,000 lawsuits have been filed against the company, alleging that it was aware of the risks of opioid use while continuing to market its products and furnish its coffers. Many of these lawsuits have specifically named the Sackler family, the owner of Purdue Pharmaceuticals, which is estimated to be worth about $13 billion.

Although it was reported last month that Purdue and the Sackler family had offered to settle the lawsuits for an estimated $10 to $12 billion, negotiations reportedly stalled because the company could not come to an agreement regarding how to divvy up the money between the plaintiffs.

In light of the recent barrage of lawsuits, the company has been the focus of intense speculation that it may file for bankruptcy, with initial reports to this effect first circulating back in March. At the time, a Purdue spokesperson declined to comment to Rolling Stone as to whether or not it was planning to file for bankruptcy, with a spokesperson for the company saying, “It has been Purdue Pharma’s longstanding policy not to comment on our financial or legal strategy. We are, however, committed to ensuring that our business remains strong and sustainable.” Purdue Pharma did not return a request for comment from Rolling Stone regarding current reports of stalled negotiations.

Should the company file for bankruptcy, the plaintiffs in the thousands of lawsuits would have to battle against the company in bankruptcy court. It would also likely cause the estimated value of the company to plummet, thereby reducing any potential monetary awards given to the plaintiffs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the opioid crisis has affected hundreds of thousands of Americans, with 130 people dying of opioid overdoses every day. Deaths from prescription opioids like OxyContin have played a large role in contributing to the trend, with the rate of fatal prescription opioid overdose increasing five times between 1999 and 2017.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad