Princess Diana Musical Plots Broadway Return, Netflix Special

Diana: The Musical, the theatrical production about the life of Princess Diana, is set to return to Broadway this winter, while a special presentation of the show will premiere on Netflix October 1st.

Diana was first performed at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2019, and it began Broadway previews at the beginning of March 2020 — just before Broadway was forced to shut down due to Covid-19. The production is set to resume previews at the Longacre Theatre on December 1st, while opening night has been scheduled for December 16th.

Tickets for Diana‘s Broadway run, through November 20th, 2022, are on sale now. Both the return of Diana and other Broadway productions, however, remain subject to government approval and health and safety guidelines.

As for the production of Diana headed to Netflix, Playbill previously reported that the show was able to get approval last summer to stage and film at the Longacre with no audience and all necessary Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

“The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year,” the producers of Diana said in a joint statement. “We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world.”

Diana was directed by Christopher Ashley, while the cast boasts Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. Tony winner Joe DiPietro wrote the book and lyrics, while David Bryan, another Tony winner, wrote the music and lyrics. Kelly Devine handled the choreography and Ian Eisendrath did the musical supervision and arrangements.