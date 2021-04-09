 Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Dies at 99 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Kali Uchis' Mystical Performance of 'Telepatia' on 'Fallon'
Home Culture Culture News

Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Dies at 99

Queen Elizabeth II’s husband was the longest-serving royal consort in British history

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor Castle on July 22, 2020 in Windsor, England. The Duke of Edinburgh has been Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since its formation in 2007. HRH served as Colonel-in-Chief of successive Regiments which now make up The Rifles since 1953. The Duchess of Cornwall was appointed Royal Colonel of 4th Battalion The Rifles in 2007. (Photo by Samir Hussein/ Samir Hussein/WireImage )

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, has died at age 99, according to Buckingham Palace. Prince Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and has been the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Flags on landmark buildings around Britain were lowered to half-mast to mark the beginning of a period of mourning. Prince Philip, who recently celebrated his 99th birthday at Windsor Castle, is the royal family’s most notable death in recent years, following the passing of Princess Diana in 1997 and Princess Margaret’s Death in 2002. The Duke stepped down from royal engagements in May 2017 and made his final official appearance at the Royal Marines parade at Buckingham Palace that year.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are the parents of four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. They have eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Related Stories

Golden Globes 2021: 'Nomadland,' 'The Crown,' 'Borat' Win Top Prizes
'The Crown' Composer Martin Phipps Details the Pivotal Wedding Scene From Season 4

Related Stories

NEW YORK - 1977: Former Beatle John Lennon poses for a photo with his wife Yoko Ono and son Sean Lennon in 1977 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
'We Are Better People Because of John Lennon'
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'

Prince Philip has been in the pop culture spotlight in recent years with his portrayal on Netflix’s The Crown. The Duke of Edinburgh was played by Matt Smith in the first two seasons and Tobias Menzies in the two most recent seasons. Jonathan Pryce will take over the role for season five.

No official details have been released about the Duke’s funeral. According to Sky News, Prince Philip will likely have a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral, and the Queen will sign off on the plans in the coming days.

In This Article: Jonathan Pryce, prince philip, Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.