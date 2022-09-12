Prince Harry Shares Personal Statement in Memory of Queen Elizabeth II: ‘You and Grandpa Are Reunited’

Prince Harry honored the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week at the age of 96, in a personal statement that celebrates her as both his grandmother and his Commander-in-Chief.

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” the Duke of Sussex wrote. “She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.”

The 37-year-old Prince of Wales also recalled a quote from Her Majesty’s late husband, Prince Phillip: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

He continued with a recollection of his own first meetings with Queen Elizabeth II, adding: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.”

During an accession ceremony on Saturday, Prince Harry’s father was proclaimed King Charles III. “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over,” the prince wrote. “And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

Shared through Archewell, the organization founded by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the statement concluded with thanks to the Queen’s commitment to service, sound advice, and infectious smile.

“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace,” he added.