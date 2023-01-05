Royal Fights, the Infamous Nazi Costume, and Meghan: The Biggest Revelations in Prince Harry Memoir ‘Spare’

Prince Harry doesn’t hold back in his new memoir Spare, out Jan 10. As interest surrounding Harry, his upbringing, and his ever-evolving relationship with his family is at an all-time high, snippets from the memoir have already started making headlines in the days leading up to the release.

The book arrives as the couple has continued to open up about their experiences in the British monarchy. Most recently, the two detailed the origin of their relationship and the events that led to their controversial Royal exit in the Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan. Harry is also planning to give televised interviews on ITV, 60 Minutes, and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in the coming days.

According to Google Trends, searches for “Prince Harry Memoir” and “Order Spare” spiked by more than 200% this week, while the book has shot to the top of Amazon’s bestsellers list, days before its actual release date on Jan. 10.

Spare will also hit bookshelves during a turbulent time for the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the ascension of King Charles III, and economic turmoil that caused Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign after 44 days on the job.

Here are the biggest revelations from Spare, out Jan. 10:

Prince Harry killed 25 Taliban soldiers

Harry writes about his time serving in Afghanistan in the new book, revealing that while on the front lines, he killed 25 people during active duty. (During his ten years in the British military, he visited Afghanistan twice.)

“Most soldiers don’t know exactly how many kills they have to their credit. Under battle conditions, you often fire indiscriminately. However, in the age of Apaches and laptops, everything I did in the course of two tours of duty was recorded and time-stamped,” he writes, according to Sky News. “I could always tell exactly how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed essential for me not to be afraid of that figure.”

He added, "Among the many things I learned in the Armed Forces, one of the most important was to be accountable for my own actions."

Harry once become “sloppily angry” at Meghan

While Prince Harry typically speaks only positively of his relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle, he opened up about a particularly difficult time in their relationship. Amid the craziness of their time in the Royal Family, he says he once became “sloppily angry” with his wife after he took something she said “the wrong way” during a conversation.

“Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy,” Harry wrote, per Us Weekly. “Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry.”

“I was also just over-sensitive that night. I thought: ‘Why’s she having a go at me?’ I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly [and] cruelly,” he added. “As the words left my mouth, I could feel everything in the room come to a stop. The gravy stopped bubbling, the molecules of air stopped orbiting. Even Nina Simone seemed to pause.”

After yelling at her, Harry says Markle ended up in their bedroom, where she calmly, yet sternly, told him that she would never “stand for being spoke to like that.”

“Did you overhear adults speak that way when you were growing up?’ I cleared my throat, looked away [and responded], ‘Yes,'” Harry wrote.

“It came from somewhere deep inside, somewhere that needed to be excavated, and it was obvious that I could use some help with the job,” Harry explained. “‘I’ve tried therapy,’ I told her. ‘Willy told me to go. Never found the right person.’ [It] didn’t work. ‘No,’ she said softly. ‘Try again.’”

William and Kate told him to wear the infamous Nazi uniform

Remember when Prince Harry was on the cover of The Sun for wearing a Nazi uniform? Well, the Duke of Sussex is blaming his older brother William and his wife, Kate Middleton, for the decision that landed the Royal Family in scandal.

After being unsure what to wear to a Halloween party, “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry writes in an excerpt obtained by Page Six. And after he tried on the outfit in front of him, “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

Prince William physically attacked Harry over Meghan Markle

Among the revelations in the new book is that Prince Harry says he was attacked by his brother William during an incident at the Duke of Sussex’s London home back in 2019.

The Duke of Sussex defended his partner as the two exchanged insults. “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast… He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” recounts Harry in the book, per The Guardian. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry says William encouraged him to fight back, before the older brother looked “regretful” and later “apologized” for his actions. “(She) wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry. She was terribly sad,” Markle said about the encounter.