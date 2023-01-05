Prince Harry Defends Publicly Calling Out Royal Family, Says Silence Would Never ‘Make Things Better’

Lately, Prince Harry has been fighting fire with fire – using revealing documentaries and interviews to detail his reasoning for distancing himself from the Royal Family and recounting physical fights with his brother William in his upcoming memoir Spare. In a recent preview from an upcoming ITV interview, set to premiere on Sunday ahead of the Tuesday release of his book, the Duke of Sussex defends his decision to publicly address the kind of family drama most people would keep locked away with the skeletons in their closets.

“I don’t know how staying silent is ever gonna make things better,” Prince Harry tells ITV News anchor Tom Bradby. The Royal Family has mostly stayed silent, while both Harry and his wife, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, have shown less and less restraint towards calling out the institutional racism, financial retaliation, and physical harm they say they have been subjected to over the years. In the rare instance that the institution does decide to address claims made against it, it usually is to say that it has no comment or to deny outright that the allegations hold any validity.

“The door is always open.”



Prince Harry sits down for an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.



Harry: The Interview | Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8.@tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/dJotkK7pOz — ITV (@ITV) January 5, 2023

In the preview, Bradby highlights a double standard in Prince Harry’s push against the violation of privacy he and Markle, as well as their children, have been subjected to. How could he want his life kept out of the public eye while simultaneously dragging his seemingly polished and restrained family through the same pit of mud? “That would be the accusation from the people who don’t understand, or don’t want to believe, that my family have been briefing the press,” he says.

Asked whether he will attend the coronation of his father King Charles on May 6, Prince Harry explains that he hasn’t made a formal decision as of yet. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then, but the door is always open,” he says. “The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.” Trending Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate' Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination Waffle House Warrior Dines at Scene of Viral Fight, Reveals Her Favorite Order Chris D’Elia’s Comedy Show Quietly Canceled After New Sexual Misconduct Allegations The Book Community Thought This Author Died. Now, It Seems Her Suicide Was a Hoax

While Prince Harry states that he still believes in the monarchy, he is less certain about his place in the future of it.

The ITV special is the second TV interview Harry is granting this weekend, with the Prince speaking with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes in the U.S. this Sunday.