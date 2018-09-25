Prince’s Half-Sister Sharon Nelson on His Death, Fentanyl Crisis

Fentanyl, the super-potent opioid, has emerged as the most dangerous new drug in a generation. For many, it wasn’t a household term until Prince died suddenly in April 2016 after taking the drug. But over the past decade, fentanyl was also a factor in the fatal overdoses of several other rock & roll artists and, last November, rising rapper Lil Peep died at 21 after taking a combination of fentanyl and Xanax. And according to reports, the drug is spreading and being cut into heroin, making the epidemic even worse.

In a new 20/20 segment, ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff investigates the drug by shedding light on families who have lost people to fentanyl. He also travels to China in search of undercover labs that may be responsible for online sales and shipping the drug to the United States. In this clip from the segment — which airs Friday, September 28th at 10 p.m. — Prince’s half-sister, Sharon Nelson, talks about her view on fentanyl and the affect of the singer’s dying.

“He wouldn’t have taken a pill like that at all. When you’re in pain, you’re going to take a pill, hoping it relieves it,” she says. “You’re not thinking like that; you’re not thinking like a normal person who isn’t in pain. … After all that’s happened to Prince, I know, I can say for sure, his fans will never take that pill.”