Prince Andrew Admits Epstein ‘Trafficked Young Girls’ in Settlement With Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew will avoid the court room after settling a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Queen Elizabeth II’s son of raping her when she was an underage victim of Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, announced the settlement in court documents filed Tuesday, Feb. 15. A subsequent filing to officially dismiss the case will be entered within 30 days. The financial terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed, but per Boies’ filing, “Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights.”

The filing continues: “Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks. It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

When asked for additional comment, Boies told Rolling Stone: “I believe this event speaks for itself.”

Lawyers for Prince Andrew did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story is developing…