Prince Andrew Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Demands Trial by Jury

Prince Andrew denied all the sexual assault allegations in accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him and demanded that the civil case move to a trial by jury in legal filing Wednesday.

The disgraced Duke of York — who recently had his military titles stripped by his mother, Queen Elizabeth — previously sought to have Giuffre’s lawsuit dismissed entirely; when that action was denied by a U.S. district court judge in New York, Prince Andrew’s legal team responded Wednesday with an item-by-item denial of Giuffre’s claims against the former Jeffrey Epstein associate.

In the response filed Wednesday, Prince Andrew said he either “denies the allegations” or “lacks sufficient information to admit or deny the allegations” that were outlined in Giuffre’s Aug. 2021 lawsuit, which claimed that Epstein trafficked Giuffre to his longtime friend Andrew for sex when she was 17, and that she received “express or implied threats” from Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and/or Andrew to perform sexual acts with the royal.

(In the new filing, Prince Andrew admitted he was an associate of Epstein, having been introduced to the convicted sex offender by convicted sex-trafficker Maxwell.)

Prince Andrew previously argued that Giuffre could not sue him because the allegations against him were encompassed in part of a $500,000 settlement that Giuffre reached with Epstein in 2009. The settlement agreement said that Epstein and his lawyers, employees, and other close associates could not be sued by Giuffre, and neither could “any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant.” Prince Andrew also questioned the validity of Giuffre’s claim that she’s a resident of Colorado, arguing that she couldn’t sue him in the U.S. because she’s not a U.S. resident. However, the judge overseeing the Giuffre’s lawsuit rejected that arguments as well as others in ruling that the civil case could continue.

With the dismissal denied, “Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint,” his lawyer Andrew Brettler wrote.