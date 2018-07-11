Four Porn Performers Accuse Top Agent Derek Hay of Sex Abuse, Trafficking

Derek Hay, a leading agent in the adult film industry, has been accused by four female porn performers of sexual abuse, according to a formal complaint filed with California’s Labor Commissioner. The women, who are identified as “Jane Does” in the complaint, say that the owner of LA Direct Models is linked to an “illegal escort business” involved in sex trafficking. They also accuse Hay of bilking his clients into improper “exclusive multi-year agreements” which include “unconscionable fees” for minor infractions, like shoot cancellations, which Hay then “coerces performers to either pay in cash, or ‘work-off’ by performing sexual acts on him.”

“I’ve represented people in all aspects of the adult entertainment space for more than 20 years. I feel that this may be my most important case to date,” industry attorney Allan Gelbard, who represents the four “Jane Does,” told AVN.

Gelbard added in a statement to the porn industry news website XBIZ. “I believe that, in addition to my four clients, there have been numerous other performers who have contacted the Labor Commission alleging similar conduct. Obviously, I would like to speak to them as possible corroborating witnesses.”

According to the complaint, Hay and LA Direct Models have an off-the-books business relationship with an unnamed ”unlicensed and illegal escort business” which Hay uses to “book personal sexual encounters with one or more of his own clients.” In addition, the women accuse Hay of defrauding them of performance fees by overcharging producers “for the opportunity to hire his clients in the first place” and not giving them their cut of the excess.

As Tracy Clark-Flory at Jezebel put it, “Hay and LA Direct allegedly pocketed an extra ‘agency fee,’ instead of just retaining a standard commission from clients’ agreed-upon fees for performing.”

One of the complainants is porn performer Charlotte Cross, who identified herself to XBIZ and AVN, and gave them consent to use her name.

“This has been going on for far too long and we refuse to be silent any longer,” Cross told the site. “The women that have chosen to speak up have decided fair working conditions are more important than their own careers. In my experience, most of the well-known agencies abide by the laws set forth by the state of California and treat their clients respectfully. We deserve the same from Direct Models.”