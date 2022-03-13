 Pope Francis Condemns Ukraine Invasion: 'In the Name of God, Stop!' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'SNL': Watch Multiple Catwomen Crash Zoë Kravitz's Opening Monologue
Home Culture Culture News

Pope Francis Condemns Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: ‘In the Name of God, Stop!’

Pontiff also criticizes Russian government’s “barbarism” and “unacceptable armed aggression”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pope Francis delivers his speech as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The pontiff said he had dispatched two cardinals to the war-battered Ukraine, saying "the Holy See is willing to do everything to put itself in service for peace."(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)Pope Francis delivers his speech as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, March 6, 2022. The pontiff said he had dispatched two cardinals to the war-battered Ukraine, saying "the Holy See is willing to do everything to put itself in service for peace."(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Pope Francis

AP

Pope Francis condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a series of tweets Sunday, marking the pontiff’s most pointed statement toward the Russia government’s “barbarism” and “unacceptable armed aggression.”

While Pope Francis has often called for peace amid the Ukraine invasion, he had refrained from directly criticizing Russia. However, on Saturday, Pope Francis tweeted, “Never war! Think first about the children, about those who are deprived of the hope of a dignified life: dead or wounded children, orphans, children who play with the remnant of war.” He pleaded, “In the name of God, stop!”

On Sunday, the Pope renewed his calls for peace in the region on social media while also delivering his most critical words on the invasion.

“The city that bears the name of the Virgin Mary, Mariupol, has become a city martyred by the ruinous war that is devastating Ukraine,” Pope Francis wrote.

“Before the barbarism of killing children and innocent and defenseless citizens, no strategic reasons hold: the only thing to be done is to cease the unacceptable armed aggression before cities are reduced to cemeteries.”

On Feb. 26, Pope Francis called Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to voice his “spiritual support” for the country and his hopes of a ceasefire. The pontiff also visited Russia’s embassy in Rome.

He continued Sunday, “With an aching heart I add my voice to that of the common people, who implore the end of the war. In the name of God, listen to the cry of those who suffer, and put an end to the bombings and the attacks!”

In This Article: Pope Francis, Russia Ukraine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.