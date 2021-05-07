 George Floyd Death: Four Ex-Cops Indicted on Civil Rights Charges - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Jupiter's Legacy': The Never-ending Story of Imitation Superheroes
Home Culture Culture News

Four Ex-Police Officers Indicted on Civil Rights Charges in George Floyd Death

Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao each face counts related to violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure, and failure to provide medical care

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
A woman pays respect to a mural of George Floyd by the Cup Foods where he was killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On the night before closing statements are set to be delivered in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of George Floyd, a crowd congregated at George Floyd Plaza where relatives of black men killed by police delivered speeches and made statements. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Outside the Cup Foods in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered by then-officer Derek Chauvin.

Matthew Hatcher / SOPA Images/SIPA USA/AP Images

A federal grand jury indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd on three charges of U.S. civil rights violations on Friday.

Derek Chauvin — who was recently found guilty for the murder of Floyd — and ex-officers Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao each face federal counts related to violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure, as well as their failure to provide Floyd with medical care. Chauvin was hit with an additional charge of unreasonable force by a police officer.

Lane, Thao, and Kueng — who each face trial in August for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter — made their initial court appearances Friday via videoconference, the Associated Press reports. If convicted, each officer faces a prison sentence.

Related Stories

Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of Murdering George Floyd
City of Minneapolis Celebrates Derek Chauvin Verdict, Demands Real Change

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Buffalo Bill
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story
Willie Nelson: 20 Obscure But Awesome Songs

“The charges announced today are criminal, while the pattern or practice investigation [that was announced last month] is a civil investigation that will be conducted separately and independently from the criminal case, and will be handled by a different team of career staff from the Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” the Justice Department said in a statement Friday.

“The federal government has a responsibility to protect the civil rights of every American and to pursue justice to the fullest extent of federal law,” Minneapolis Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement. “Federal prosecution for the violation of George Floyd’s civil rights is entirely appropriate.”

“Today’s federal indictment for criminal civil rights violations associated with the murder of George Floyd reinforces the strength and wisdom of the United States Constitution,” lawyers for the Floyd family said in a statement following the announcement of the civil rights charges.

“The Constitution claims to be committed to life, liberty, and justice, and we are seeing this realized in the justice George Floyd continues to receive,” the statement read. “This comes after hundreds of years of American history in which black Americans unfortunately did not receive equal justice. The constitutional violations that George suffered are clear, and were also detailed by our civil litigation team last July. Further, the additional indictment of Derek Chauvin shows a pattern and practice of behavior. We are encouraged by these charges and eager to see continued justice in this historic case that will impact black citizens and all Americans for generations to come.”

In the case of Chauvin, if found guilty of the federal civil rights charges, he would be sentenced to serve a prison sentence that runs concurrently with his conviction on second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges in the murder of Floyd. Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced on those charges on June 25th.

In This Article: Department of Justice, George Floyd, minneapolis, Minneapolis police

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.