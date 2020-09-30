 Poet Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. to Explore BLM Protests on New Podcast - Rolling Stone
Poet Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. Explores the Summer of Protest in New Podcast Trailer

Resistance will premiere in October and feature stories from activists on the frontlines of the Black Lives Matter movement

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
A protester holds up a portrait of George Floyd during a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration in front of the Brooklyn Library and Grand Army Plaza on June 5, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Writer, poet and producer Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr. will delve into the 2020 protests against police brutality and racial inequality on a new podcast from Spotify and Gimlet, Resistance, premiering October 14th.

The trailer for the series opens with Tejan-Thomas Jr. offering an honest account of his relationship with this summer’s uprising following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. “I’m kind of ashamed to say I was on my couch, playing video games,” he says. “I convinced myself that I was staying home because I didn’t want to catch coronavirus, but honestly, I was afraid of being let down again… I’ve marched, I’ve yelled and yet we keep ending up right back here again.”

What compelled Tejan-Thomas Jr. to join was the constant refrain he kept hearing, and a core idea Resistance will explore: “This time is different.” The show will blend Tejan-Thomas Jr.’s personal stories with those of people on the frontlines of the movement, from long-time activists to first-timers fighting for change on a local and national scale.

Resistance will feature interviews with organizers like Chi Ossé and D-Wreck of Warriors in the Garden. The show will also boast a variety of black artists, such as Anderson .Paak and Drea the Vibe Dealer (the latter also composed the score for the series).

Resistance

Resistance was edited by Tejan-Thomas Jr., Lydia Polgreen, Lynn Levy and Brendan Klinkenberg (a former Rolling Stone staffer); Bethel Habte, Wallace Mack, Aaron Randle and Sarah McVeigh served as producers; Bobby Lord and Catherine Anderson handled composition and engineering; and Darien Birks designed the show art.

In This Article: 2020 protests, Black Lives Matter

