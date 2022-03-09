Zelensky Thirst Is Making Liberals Look Like Absolute Clowns

Every few years, during times of great political and sociocultural turmoil, liberals seek respite by sexually objectifying the first halfway decent-looking man they see. It happened with Michael Avenatti in 2016, then Robert Mueller the following year, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo during the 2020 pandemic. Sometimes, this sentiment results in uncomfortable public displays of horniness, as exemplified by Mueller erotic fan fiction and the infamous Beto O’Rourke sex tweet. But more often than not, it’s just embarrassing for everyone involved, particularly when these political figures reveal themselves to be more fragile than all-powerful Daddies and disappoint us, as they invariably do.

It seems, however, that liberals have failed to learn their lesson, as history is repeating itself with the latest horniness cycle over Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine. Following Putin’s invasion of his country, Zelensky has made headlines for his staunch bravery in the face of brutal military aggression, posting photos on social media of himself drinking with his soldiers rather than hiding out, and reportedly telling the Biden administration when it offered to airlift him out of Ukraine that he needed “more ammunition, not a ride.” The fact that Zelensky is not an establishment politician, but a former comedian who once went viral for playing “Hava Nagila” with his penis, has only added to the public’s admiration of his integrity and sterling courage.

This admiration for Zelensky, however, is manifesting itself in an unsettling way: with women making thirsty posts about him on TikTok and Twitter, many consisting of slideshows of the president over Mariah Carey’s “Hero.”

BREAKING: every woman in your life now has at least a small crush on Volodymyr Zelenskyy and there's absolutely nothing you can do about it — Emma Salisbury (@salisbot) February 27, 2022

To an extent, the thirst is understandable: Zelensky has proven himself to be a remarkable leader under near-unthinkable circumstances, and the fact that he’s a 5’7″ Jewish king certainly doesn’t hurt matters. Yet the impulse to sexualize a man whose country is under siege seems at best inappropriate and at worst wildly ill-advised, co-hosts Brittany Spanos and Ej Dickson argue during this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast about TikTok and internet culture. “Just open Pornhub and grow up,” says Spanos of the impulse to sexualize politicians in general. “Nasty. Just why?”

