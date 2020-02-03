Philadelphia Flyers’ Mascot Gritty Absolved After Alleged Altercation With Fan

Philadelphia Flyers mascot/local legend/leftist icon/all-around internet hero, Gritty, has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an alleged altercation with a young fan, NBC News reports.

The alleged incident took place back in November during a meet-and-greet with the portly, bug-eyed, ceaselessly rambunctious mascot for season ticket-holders at the Wells Fargo Center, where the Flyers play. The investigation, however, was not launched until January, when Chris Greenwell claimed that Gritty punched his son, Brandon, after a photo was taken.

Greenwell claimed his son lightly tapped Gritty on the head following the photo, then said, “After that, my son walks away. Gritty was about eight feet away from my son, got out of the chair and lunged at him and hit him in the back.”

Greenwell raised a complaint with Comcast Spectator, which owns the Flyers, although the organization said there was no video of the incident and that an internal investigation could not confirm Greenwell’s claim. After launching its own investigation, the Philadelphia Police came to the same conclusion, sharing a statement Monday that read, “That investigation, which has been completed and is no longer active, determined that the actions of the individual portraying the Flyers’ mascot did not constitute physical assault as alleged.”

Per local ABC affiliate WPVI, the Flyers issued a statement saying: “We are pleased that the Philadelphia Police Department concluded there was no merit to the alleged claim. The police department’s statement confirms our thorough internal investigation that found no evidence of the described actions ever having taken place.”

Rolling Stone has reached out to representatives for the Flyers and Gritty; neither responded immediately for comment.