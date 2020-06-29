 Pharrell, Ellen DeGeneres Pledge to Make Juneteenth a National Holiday - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Miley Cyrus Talks Fighting Inequality, COVID-19 at Global Citizen's 'Global Goal' Special Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Pharrell Williams, Ellen DeGeneres Pledge to Make Juneteenth a National Holiday

Global Citizen seeks to make June 19th a paid holiday in the private sector

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
pharrell ellen juneteenth

Pharrell Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and Kenya Barris have joined with Global Citizen for the Juneteenth Pledge.

JLN Photography/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, Kenya Barris and Van Jones have joined with Global Citizen and the advisory firm Teneo for The Juneteenth Pledge, announced on Monday. The global campaign seeks to turn Juneteenth (June 19th) into a national holiday by encouraging the private sector to recognize it as a paid holiday.

Juneteenth is celebrated annually as the commemoration date for the end of slavery in the United States, and it has gained more prominence in 2020 due to ongoing racial justice protests spurred on by the police killing of George Floyd. As part of the first event for The Juneteenth Pledge, CEOs from Adidas, Airbnb, Starbucks, Under Armour and more joined a conference call last week to discuss the possibility of turning June 19th into a paid holiday at their respective companies, according to a press release from Global Citizen.

“I love America for its progression, but I’m really in love with the untapped potential of this country,” Williams said. “It was incredible to have powerful minds come together and really listen and be open to celebrating Juneteenth as a paid holiday. These companies influence which way the wind blows, they influence the economy and this was a very meaningful step in the right direction.”

DeGeneres added, “This is a time to be on the right side of history. As a white person, I cannot do enough. My wish is for everyone to join together in this fight.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Ellen DeGeneres, Juneteenth, kenya barris, Pharrell Williams, Van Jones

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.