Penske Media Announces Inaugural LA3C Festival in Los Angeles

Penske Media Corporation — the parent company of Rolling Stone, the Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Variety, and more — has announced its inaugural LAC3, a three-day festival that celebrates Los Angeles.

LAC3 — which stands for “Los Angeles, the Capital of Creativity & Culture” — will take place December 2nd to 4th, 2021 in a variety of venues throughout Los Angeles County and feature a curation of best-in-class experiences and events.

“LA3C is a celebration of Los Angeles’s rich culture and community,” the fest’s mission statement reads. “This will be the first festival of its kind to fortify a city that combines diverse talent and culture like no other while engaging with organizations solving some of the city’s most pressing challenges.”

PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske has appointed Juan Mora as LA3C Chief Executive. “This will be the first festival of its kind to fortify a city that combines talent, diversity, and culture like no other while engaging with organizations solving some of the city’s pressing challenges,” said Mora said in a statement. “Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles is inspiring. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all visitors, and we invite creatives, musicians, and artists to join in our mission.”

Jay Penske added in a statement, “Los Angeles’ influence and inspiration permeate globally. After 18 months of isolation, it feels now is the time for gathering around the elements of culture that connect us. We welcome the opportunity to engage Los Angeles’s diverse communities and we have allocated resources to invest back into the city through support of local non-profit organizations. With Juan’s leadership and experience across mission-driven businesses, this event and its potential impact are limitless.”

Visit the festival’s site for more information on how to attend the inaugural LA3C.