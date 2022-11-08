Casey Anthony to Speak On-Camera for the First Time About 2011 Murder Trial and Acquittal in New Docuseries

Casey Anthony is ready to tell her side of the story when it comes to her controversial 2011 murder trial, in which she was found not guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony, in the upcoming Peacock docuseries Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies. To this day, the case remains one of the most polarizing trials in recent history.

In the teaser trailer, a visibly nervous Anthony is posed the question: “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?”

Premiering Nov. 29, Where The Truth Lies spotlights Anthony’s account of the investigation — which began in 2008 and concluded three years later when she was tried and acquitted of a capital murder charge — in her first public address in 5 years. The docuseries will be presented in three parts.

“Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt,” director Alexandra Dean shared in a statement. “Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story – from opposing voices to Casey herself.”

Where The Truth Lies also utilizes Anthony’s personal archives, behind-the-scenes footage, and evidence provided by the defense to zoom back into the story that once dominated the media. Her last interview about the matter was a sit-down with the Associated Press in 2017, during which she proclaimed: “I don’t give a shit about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

In her statement, Dean added: “While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”