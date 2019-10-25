 Paul Rudd Shows Aisling Bea How to Split an Apple in Half – Rolling Stone
Culture Culture News

Paul Rudd Splits an Apple in Half With His Bare Hands

Duo star in new Netflix show Living With Yourself

LIVING WITH YOURSELF

Paul Rudd and Aisling Bea, stars of Netflix's 'Living With Yourself,' demonstrate how to half an apple with your bare hands.

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Paul Rudd shows off a neat party trick to Aisling Bea in a new promo video for the duo’s new Netflix comedy series, Living With Yourself.

“Paul, do you remember our very first meeting?” Bea asks. “And the odd thing you did when I was leaving the room?”

Bea then whips out a shiny green apple, claiming that Rudd knows how to half it with his bare hands. “You said that you could half an apple straight in front of me, which would slowly become a metaphor for the show.”

Can Rudd half an apple with his bare hands? Well, see for yourself.

Strangely enough, this isn’t even the first time Rudd has appeared in a meme-worthy video this week. A short clip from his recent episode on the online talk show Hot Ones has gone viral, spawning many “relatable!” memes using an exchange between Rudd and Hot Ones host Sean Evans.

Now just keep watching videos of Paul Rudd and try to wrap your head around the fact that this man is 50 years old.

