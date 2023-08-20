Paul Feig, Bridget Everett Pay Tribute to Lauri Carleton Who Was Killed After Hanging Pride Flag

Director Paul Feig, actress Bridget Everett, and other friends and allies are remembering Laura “Lauri” Ann Carleton, who was allegedly shot and killed for hanging a Pride flag outside her store near Lake Arrowhead in California on Friday night.

According to authorities, San Bernardino County deputies responded to the shooting at Mag Pi clothing store, where they found owner Carlton, 66, with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled on foot, authorities said. Deputies later found the suspect, and while confronting the person, a “lethal force encounter occurred” and the suspect was “pronounced deceased, per officials. During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect said “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton.”

Feig described Carlton as “a wonderful friend” in a tribute he shared on Instagram along with a photo of the two of them together. “This intolerance has to end. Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people,” Feig wrote. “Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love. Let’s not let Lauri’s tragic death be in vain.”

On Twitter, Feig added: "Lauri Carleton was my friend. She was a wonderful person who did so much for the LGBTQ+ community as well as the community at large. What happened to her is an absolute tragedy. If people don't think anti-gay & trans rhetoric isn't dangerous, think again."

Everett also shared a photo of Carleton in a tribute on Instagram, writing, “Lauri Carleton was shot and killed at her Lake Arrowhead store this weekend. Someone tore down the Pride flag she flew outside of her store, Magpi. She confronted him and he shot her,” Everett wrote. “In the past, when someone took down her flag or vandalized it, she’d put up another one. The last time I saw Lauri was, oddly enough, at Lake Arrowhead pride both in the parade and then at a party. All that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has a price. And now, Lauri’s husband Bort, her daughters, friends and community are devastated. And for what?”

Many in the community are mourning Carleton’s tragic death and remembering her for her support and allyship, calling her a “pillar in our community,” including Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ and local food co-op, Mountain Provisions.