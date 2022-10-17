Patti LuPone Announces Decision to ‘Resign From Equity,’ Broadway

Tony winner Patti LuPone is stepping away from Broadway. After tweeting that she “gave up” her Actor’s Equity Association membership, the Company star tells Rolling Stone that she has officially decided to “resign” from the Broadway performers’ union, seemingly signaling the end of her career on Broadway.

“When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be on stage for a very long time,” she said in an email. “And at that point, I made the decision to resign from Equity.”

The announcement comes after her name was mentioned in social media conversations after a cast member from Hadestown reprimanded an audience member for filming, even though they were using a closed captioning device. Although she had nothing to do with this incident, LuPone has previously called out fans for filming with flash, and another time took an audience member’s cell phone during a performance, according to Playbill.

Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out. — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) October 17, 2022

The announcement signifies her likely exit from Broadway and other professional theatres completely since Equity membership is required to perform, though she will be able to join non-union shows and concerts in the future.

LuPone is a three-time Tony winner, taking home the award for best actress in a musical for Evita in 1980, Gypsy in 2008, and Company earlier this year. She also earned two Grammys for her work on Well: Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny in 2009.