Pamela Anderson Lands Lead Role in ‘Chicago’ for Broadway Debut

Her stint as Roxie Hart will run from April 12 to June 5 at the Ambassador Theatre

Actress Pamela Anderson, right, and her son Brandon Thomas Lee pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 72nd international Cannes film festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)Actress Pamela Anderson, right, and her son Brandon Thomas Lee pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 72nd international Cannes film festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Pamela Anderson is stepping into the shoes of Chicago’s villainous star Roxie Hart for her Broadway debut running at the Ambassador Theatre in New York from April 12 through June 5.

The Baywatch actress will join one of Broadway’s longest-running shows in the midst of a pop-cultural revival sparked by the release of Hulu’s biographical series Pam and Tommy. Set in the Twenties, Chicago follows the murderous Hart as she chases fame.

In a statement shared with the Associated Press, Anderson said: “From Baywatch to Broadway. I am inspired by the unexpected. This is it, and I will not hold back anymore. I am letting go. I am ready to see what I’m capable of. For Chicago, I’ll be putting all my cards on the table. I am doubling down — on me.”

The news follows Anderson’s announcement of a Netflix documentary created from her perspective that examines and recontextualizes her turbulent professional and personal journeys. In a note about the show, she shared: “My life: A thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions. Wicked, wild, and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you — not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story.”

“Pam is a very moral person, extremely moral. She cares about animals. She cares about the planet. She cares about people,” producer Barry Weissler told AP. “The difference between her as Pam and Roxie is Roxie doesn’t care about anyone but herself, and she doesn’t give a damn about the outside world as long as she can be famous. So Pam comes with totally opposite attributes in life, but she fits because of her celebrity, what she’s gone through in life.”

