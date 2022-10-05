fbpixel
‘Just One Girl’s Messy Life’: Pamela Anderson Announces New Memoir

Titled Love, Pamela, the book — which the 'Baywatch' star personally penned — will be released on January 31, 2023
Pamela Anderson Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson plans to retrace her steps from a “painful” youth to wild times at the Playboy mansion in a “raw and unfiltered” new memoir, the Baywatch star announced on Wednesday. 

‘It feels like some kind of miracle,” Anderson wrote in an Instagram post. “I repainted scenes in detail if it were my childhood or at the Playboy mansion. Just one girl’s messy life.”

Titled Love, Pamela, the book — which Anderson personally penned with no co-writer — will be released on January 31, 2023, from publishers HarperCollins and Dey Street Books.

“The book is a raw, unpolished attempt — a very personal true account of my life, from my first memory to my last,” the actress added to People. “These are all my feelings, about my life — no ‘Woe is me,’ though some times were tough. I made it through and had to find love in grace and dignity mixed with humor, acceptance, and forgiveness.”

It’s the latest project Anderson has in the works about her life after announcing in March that she was partnering with Netflix for a tell-all documentary. “My life: A thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions,” she wrote at the time. “Wicked, wild, and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you — not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story.” 

There is not yet a release date for the documentary, which is being directed by Ryan White.

Anderson seems to be reclaiming her narrative following Hulu’s popular miniseries Pam and Tommy, which chronicled the 1990s It-couple’s infamous sex tape leak after electrician Rand Gauthier stole the explicit home video from a safe in their Malibu love nest in 1995. 

While Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee gave his blessing to the project, Anderson did not — reportedly refusing to speak with Lily James who was portraying the bombshell actress. A source close to Anderson said she found the project “very painful” and would “never, ever watch this.” 

But now it seems that Anderson will have the last say on the matter. “I am so proud of this book,” she added in her statement. “My life – as a mother, as an activist, and as an actress.”

