×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next DHS Was Asked What They're Doing About White Nationalist Terror. They Sent a Report About Environmentalists Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Outside Lands Gets Approval to Sell Weed

San Francisco grants first temporary sales permit days ahead of annual Golden Gate Park festival, allowing vendors to sell flower and concentrate

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Grass Lands sign is seen during the 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival on August 10, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Legal weed will be available for purchase at Outside Lands after San Francisco issued its first temporary sales permit.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Marijuana will be available to purchase legally at Outside Lands this year after the festival received the green light from the San Francisco Office of Cannabis Wednesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The festival was granted the city’s first temporary sales permit just days before Outside Land kicks off August 9th at Golden Gate Park.

For attendees over 21, vendors selling legal weed at Outside Lands will be located in an area aptly dubbed “Grass Lands.” While Grass Lands launched last year, it only functioned as a “curated cannabis experience,” offering visitors the chance to smell botanical terpenes and try weed-less edibles.

Related

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JULY 31: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (L) speaks while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) listens during the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. 20 Democratic presidential candidates were split into two groups of 10 to take part in the debate sponsored by CNN held over two nights at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Kamala Harris Is Being Taken to Task for Her Role in the Drug War
Sen. Kamala Harris Introduces Law to Federally Legalize, Tax Marijuana

With the temporary sales permit, however, attendees will be able to purchase up to seven grams of non-concentrated cannabis (i.e. plant material), and two grams of concentrates (vape oils, edibles), across all vendors. Grass Lands will reportedly feature about 12 cannabis companies this year, most of whom sell their wares on the San Francisco delivery app Eaze, which is a sponsor.

Jason Guillory, the marketing director NUG, one of the companies that will be at Grass Lands, tells Rolling Stone, “[O]ur mission is to normalize the industry, so having an activation at a major U.S. festival, and the first of its kind to allow cannabis sales and consumption — is an enormous breakthrough. It’s an awesome opportunity to display the creativity, innovation and actual production that goes into cannabis.”

Kiva Confections, another cannabis company participating in Grass Lands, sees this as a historic moment. “Allowing public consumption at Outside Lands brings the plant and its users out of the shadows and shows that cannabis can be elevated, sophisticated, and normalized,” says co-founder Kristi Knoblich Palmer. “So many people we met last year were new to both Kiva and cannabis, so we’re excited that they get to actually experience the products this year.”

Outside Lands’ temporary sales permit comes after San Francisco officially adopted new rules to authorize “sales or consumption… in connection with temporary events.” And while Outside Lands will be the first major festival to offer legal weed on site, other smaller festivals in California, such as Northern Nights in Mendocino County, introduced legal cannabis sales earlier this year.

San Francisco’s new rules governing temporary weed sales do come with some caveats though. Even though recreational marijuana use was legalized in 2016, using it in public generally remains illegal. As such, there will be a dedicated consumption area at Outside Lands, which will be kept separate from the vendors so they’re not at risk of a contact high. Additionally, both areas will be hidden behind opaque barriers.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad