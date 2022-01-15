Original Artwork of Spider-Man’s Black Suit Sells for Record-Breaking $3.36 Million

The original artwork of Spider-Man donning his black costume for the first time sold for $3.36 million at auction Friday, setting a new record for comic book art.

Artist Mike Zeck’s hand-drawn black-and-white art for Page 25 of 1984’s Secret Wars No. 8 issue had a pre-auction estimate of $330,000; when the Heritage Auctions’ sale had concluded, it sold for 10 times that amount, obliterating the previous record ($657,000) for comic book art; the previous record holder was the artwork from a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk that introduced Wolverine.

The record-shattering page – Zeck’s original drawing before it was colored-in and mass-produced for the comic book itself – featured Spider-Man’s costume being consumed by the alien symbiote, answering the mystery behind his black costume (introduced issues earlier) and sparking a storyline that would ultimately result in the creation of the villain Venom.

#SpiderMan's Black Costume Origin Sells for $3.36 Million at Heritage Auctions to Shatter #ComicArt Record.#Superman also breaks $3 million barrier with Action Comics No. 1 sale to kick off four-day #Comics and Comic Art event. 💥https://t.co/MPvQamZcei#MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/iB7RyRsAeF — Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) January 13, 2022

“That glob just—just spread out and became a costume—and dissolved away the tatters of my old one in the process!” Spider-Man says on Page 25 as he emerges wearing his black suit. Additionally, the artwork from Page 24 of the same comic — where Spider-Man approaches the symbiote and it takes hold of his hand — also sold for $288,000 at the Heritage Auctions.

“We could not be happier, especially for our consignor, who bought the art in the late 1980s and treasured these pages ever since,” Heritage Auctions’ New York Director of Comics & Comic Art Joe Mannarino said in a statement. “Today’s results prove what we’ve long been saying: Comic book art is as beloved and valuable as anything put on canvas.”

Neither the comic art’s seller nor buyer were revealed by Heritage Auctions, which was also the auction house behind the record-breaking sale of the pristine unopened copy of Super Mario 64 for $1,560,000 in July 2021. On top of the record-breaking Spider-Man sale, the Heritage Auctions event also claimed the fourth-highest sale of a comic book issue ever when a copy of 1938’s Action Comics No. 1, a.k.a. Superman’s debut, sold for $3.1 million.