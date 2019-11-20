 Oprah Winfrey Enlists Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama for 2020 Tour – Rolling Stone
Oprah Winfrey Enlists Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez for 2020 Tour

Dwayne Johnson, Kate Hudson, Amy Schumer and more enlisted for Oprah’s 2020 Vision trek, a nine-date “full day wellness event”

Oprah Winfrey has recruited Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lopez and more to serve as special guests during stops on her Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour.

Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kate Hudson and Gayle King will also sit down with Winfrey during the nine-date trek, which opens January 4th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with guest Lady Gaga. Tickets for the events are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Described as a “full day wellness event,” guests of Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour “will participate in an interactive morning session as Oprah leads several workbook exercises and guides attendees to develop their 2020 action plan.  Plus, an inspiring speaker will energize audiences with tools and insights to move them toward their healthiest and best lives,” organizers wrote.

At each stop, a different celebrity will join Winfrey for “a marquee Oprah interview”; Lopez will sit down with Oprah in Los Angeles, Obama in Brooklyn, etc. “Oprah will close out the day as only she can, empowering audiences to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph — beginning first and foremost with what makes us well,” organizers add.

Oprah Winfrey Tour Dates

January 4 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center (with Lady Gaga)
January 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (with Tina Fey)
January 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center (with Amy Schumer)
January 25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (with Dwayne Johnson)
February 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (with Michelle Obama)
February 15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (with Tracee Ellis Ross)
February 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center (with Kate Hudson)
February 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (with Jennifer Lopez)
March 7 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center (with Gayle King)

