Oprah Winfrey Announces ‘2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus’ Tour

Oprah Winfrey has announced her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour, in partnership with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined). Her first national tour in five years, Oprah’s 2020 Vision will feature “full day wellness events” in nine U.S. cities, where Oprah will be joined by a different lineup of special guests each night.

The tour will kick off January 4th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will make stops in Saint Paul, Charlotte, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles before wrapping March 7th in Denver, CO.

“What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life – focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered,” said Oprah. “As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph – beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let’s make it happen in 2020!”

In addition to sharing her wellness tips and her 2020 action plan, each tour stop will feature a one-on-one interview between Oprah and “some of the biggest celebrities, headline-makers and game-changers.”

Exclusive presale access for WW members begins Monday, September 9th at 10:00 am local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 10th at 10:00 am local time through Thursday, September 12 at 10:00 pm local time. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 13th at 10:00 am local time.