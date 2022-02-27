‘Without it I Can’t Pay Rent’: Russian OnlyFans Models Can’t Get Paid Amid Sanctions, Invasion

Following economic sanctions in Russia due to the mounting violence in Ukraine, Russian creators on OnlyFans, a subscription-based content platform, are being locked out of their accounts and are unable to access their earnings, according to multiple Russian content creators who spoke with Rolling Stone.

Confused models took to Twitter to share screengrabs of customer support messages from OnlyFans. “Please be informed that your country is not supported for payouts, therefore we are unable to assist you regarding that matter at this time,” reads one message apparently sent by OnlyFans customer support, which circulated widely on social media Saturday.

Alana Evans, the president of the adult performers’ union Adult Performers’ Artists Guild (APAG), says her team has been fielding complaints from many Russian and Belarussian creators who have found their accounts frozen, and that the group is looking into ways to work with other organizations and raise aid for sex workers on both sides impacted by the war. “I’m heartbroken for them because I can imagine how difficult things may be. I remember what life was like for us when Trump was our president, and so many of us didn’t support him, so I can understand what it’s like living under a leader who makes choices you don’t agree with,” she says. “Politics aside, they are people.”

Ukrainian content creators have also been unable to earn a living during the last few days. Mizuki, a popular cosplayer, has been soliciting donations on social media. “Due to the situation in my country Ukraine, there will be no cosplays. I’ve been living in fear for two days now and don’t know what to do. I live in Kiev and constantly hear shelling,” she tweeted.

In DMs to Rolling Stone, she said she has been living with the constant sound of shelling and explosions in the background for the past four days. “[It’s] very scary, we do not know what will happen tomorrow,” she says. “There are many of my friends in the city and I am in touch with everyone. All people rallied and help each other.”

According Bunnie Mommy, a popular model and erotic content creator on the platform, OnlyFans did not alert Russian creators that they would not be able to access their funds in advance, instead giving creators a notification that their accounts were frozen. She estimates she has lost about $8,000 of her earnings on the platform after realizing her account was frozen Saturday evening. (OnlyFans did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.)

“In short term, I don’t have money to live… Many models [are] faced with this, nobody thought it could happen,” she says. “In long term — we all are jobless.” She says that many Russian creators turned to OnlyFans over the past few years because most full-time jobs in Russia offer low-paying salaries. “Now we need to go on another platform (if it won’t ban us in nearest future) and spend several years to reach our last incomes as we did on OnlyFans,” she says. “[We] all are surviving here.”

She says she will likely try to leave the country as soon as she can. “Any person who goes to peaceful rallies or speaks on the internet truth, can be arrested, punished, deprived of work and home,” she says. “We do all we can. But it doesn’t work. But we still try. I can be arrested even for telling it right now.”