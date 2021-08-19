OnlyFans to Prohibit Sexually Explicit Material Starting in October

OnlyFans announced Thursday that the platform will begin blocking its more sexually explicit content in October.

While the company will still allow their adult-content creators to post nude photographs and videos as permitted by their updated guidelines, the more pornographic material will be prohibited on the site, Bloomberg reports.

OnlyFans added that the decision was made “to comply with the request of our banking partners and payment providers,” while the explicit content could also ward off potential investors; the company is currently seeking funding at a valuation above $1 billion.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said. “We will be sharing more details in the coming days, and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.”

Earlier this week, OnlyFans launched a new safe-for-work app that featured content creators doing activities like yoga and cooking; both the Google and Apple app stores ban pornographic apps from the marketplace.

Even before Thursday’s announcement, OnlyFans — which has exploded in popularity during the Covid-19 quarantine — began cutting down on explicit material in 2020, when sex workers told Rolling Stone they were deactivated or deleted for violating OnlyFans user guidelines. At the time, the “purge” had sex workers concerned that OnlyFans would ultimately turn its back the very adult-content creators that helped make the site what it is.