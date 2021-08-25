OnlyFans Axes Policy Change That Would Have Banned Sexually Explicit Content

OnlyFans said it will no longer go ahead with a planned policy change that would have banned “sexually explicit content” from the platform following a fierce backlash.

“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard,” OnlyFans wrote in a tweet on Wednesday, August 25th. “We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

OnlyFans announced the now-axed policy change last week, August 19th, stating at the time that adult-content creators would still be allowed to post nude photographs and videos, but that more “pornographic” material would be prohibited. The decision quickly garnered criticism from an array of creators, LGBTQ influencers, and sex workers who have played a significant role in driving the success of OnlyFans.

At the time it announced the decision, OnlyFans stated that the policy change was made “to comply with the request of our banking partners and payment providers.” The platform also noted that explicit content could also ward off potential investors (the company is seeking funding at a valuation over $1 billion).

Even prior to the controversy over the policy change, OnlyFans had a contentious relationship with the many sex workers on the platform. For instance, as the platform exploded in popularity during the Covid-19 quarantine, sex workers told Rolling Stone that their accounts were being deactivated or deleted for violating OnlyFans user guidelines.