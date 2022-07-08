Meet the Lesbian OnlyFans Couple Who Might Be Half-Sisters

In the middle of Pride Month, Toronto-based couple and content creators Carley Gonschior and Mercedes Stewart got one of the worst pieces of information a couple could receive. And in order to process it, they turned to TikTok.

“When u find out 2 years into dating that ur moms both slept with the same guy,” read the text of a video they shared on their account @carleyandmercedes. The video has been viewed over 13 million times and has gained a lot of attention online, a mix of confusion, support and intense curiosity that the pair have leaned into.

“I don’t think anyone really wants to be known for this,” the pair say in a new interview with the podcast Don’t Let This Flop. “We obviously never expected it to go this viral but this is just something that’s a part of us and it’s our jobs. We just feel like everything that happens in our lives we want to share on social media.”

Monschior and Stewart met in a bar two summers ago and were immediately attracted to each other. They both grew up in the same town just outside of Toronto and neither had knew their biological fathers. The pair eventually began making content for OnlyFans together, using the now-ironic handle @notyouraveragesisterz. They enjoyed role-playing as sisters in the bedroom but never once thought there was any chance they could be related.

“We had no idea that we looked alike and honestly, we don’t even see it,” they explain. Over the years, many people have stopped them to point out their resemblance and commented on their joint social media videos to say the same.

During a recent hang with their families, their moms realized they had both slept with the same man back in the Nineties. Neither of their moms thought much of it, but their daughters felt a sense of dread at the information after doing some of their own digging.

In late June, they took a DNA test and as of a recent video, they will get the results by July 26th. In the interview, the pair discuss the reaction from outside and inside their lives as well as what happens next.

