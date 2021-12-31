An OnlyFans Creator Is Facing Jail Time in Singapore for ‘Obscene’ Content

Like many others around the globe, Titus Low, a bisexual Singaporean influencer, sells sexually explicit photos and videos of himself on OnlyFans — the popular subscription-based website, which boasts well over 100 million users. The Singapore Police Force arrested the 22-year-old for doing so, on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The police apparently first warned Low that he was violating Singapore’s Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code back in early October, according to a governmental press release, which states that the group then seized the account and served him an order to refrain from accessing it. The police claim that Low then contacted OnlyFans administrators and had his password reset so he could continue posting, adding that he received a second warning in November.

Low has been charged with two offences for electronically transmitting “obscene material” depicting his “private parts”— and, according to Section 292(1)(a) of Singapore’s Penal Code, that could result in three months of prison time, a fine, or both. He was also charged for failing to comply, which means that he could face up to six months of prison time and/or a $5,000 fine.

Representatives for OnlyFans and Low did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Low, who launched his OnlyFans account in April of 2021, said in October that he was making a “comfortable” five figures a month off of the website. It appears he was first visited by the police just a day before sitting down for an interview with Mothership. “A lot of people are trying to ‘eye’ me and take down my OnlyFans account,” he told the blog at the time, before alleging that other OnlyFans creators have seemed “jealous about the fame” and “salty about how [he] rose.”

While his subscriber count is hidden on OnlyFans, Low has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok. He has an additional 500,000 across Instagram and Twitter.

Low has not yet released a formal statement about his arrest, but he told Insider he “would like to comment that [he has] been charged for posting nudity on a non-Singaporean website, OnlyFans,” in an article that ran on Friday, Dec. 31. He says that “brings a lot to say about the law here,” adding that he has “only been posting myself mostly and all of my subscribers are consensual adults.” According to his lawyer, Low is in a “very compromised mental state.”

On Instagram, he recently pinned a story announcing plans to take a social media break “for a few days.” There, he wrote: “I will eventually address the news about me, but for now, I just want to have a happy new year.”