 Santa Clarita School Shooting: One Dead, Suspect in Grave Condition
Two Dead After Shooting at California High School

Suspect reportedly “in grave condition” after shooting five students, then himself in the head

First responders standby for any injured students after a gunman opened fire at Saugus High School on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, California.

At least one student is dead after a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.

Christian Monterrosa

Two students were killed and several more were injured in a shooting a high school in Santa Clarita, California, Thursday, The New York Times reports.

On Twitter, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said the suspected shooter was a 16-year-old male who is currently hospitalized and “in grave condition from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.” A name has yet to be released, although it’s believed the suspect was a member of the student body at Saugus High School.

During a press conference, authorities said that they reviewed video footage of the shooting, which showed the suspect withdrawing a gun from his backpack, shooting and wounding five people then shooting himself in the head. The suspect reportedly used a semi-automatic pistol, which was empty when it was recovered.

Per The Associated Press, the suspect opened fire at about 7:30 a.m. PT, before the school day had officially started. Immediately after it was reported, other schools in the William S. Hart District were locked down. The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff also issued a warning that anyone near Saugus High should lock their doors and stay inside.

One student, Rosie Rodriguez, told The AP that she was walking up the library steps when she heard what “sounded like balloons” popping. “We never really thought this would happen in our school,” she added.

Another student, Sharon Orelana Cordova, told NBC Los Angeles that she saw people running while doing homework and started running too. “When I got out, I saw this person lying down on the ground, and I saw blood all over,” she said. “It was really scary, I was really, really scared. I didn’t know what was going on.”

As news broke of the shooting at Saugus High, Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal happened to be speaking on the Senate floor about the need for universal background checks (Republicans blocked a vote on the issue today). While speaking, an aide handed Blumenthal a note about the shooting, and he said, “How can we turn the other way, how can we refuse to see that shooting in real time, demanding our attention, requiring our action? We are complicit if we fail to act.”

