Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade: Here’s What You Need to Know

This morning, Fuller House star Lori Loughlin was one of over 40 people charged with fraud for an alleged involvement in a massive college admissions scheme. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to University of Southern California to get their daughters Isabella and Olivia accepted into the school. The couple also led the admissions committee to believe their daughters would serve as recruits for the women’s crew team though neither of the girls had ever rowed.

As this bizarre story has developed, many people have realized that Loughlin and Giannulli’s youngest daughter, Olivia Jade, is a famous YouTube vlogger known for her beauty tips and burgeoning beauty empire who recently launched a highlighter palette with Sephora. She’s racked up nearly 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube with a near identical number of followers on Instagram as well where she posted a couple items of back-to-school sponsored content. She even regularly invites Loughlin and her mom’s Full House co-star John Stamos to join her for videos where the 19-year-old teaches them slang terms.

Of course, by the nature of Olivia Jade’s life-sharing vlog, her college admission in the midst of a thriving YouTube career became a subject of her videos, interactions with fans and even interviews. Now, those comments have been subject to scrutiny given her parents’ alleged scams.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend, but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” she said in a fan Q&A video that was published in August 2018 on college move-in day. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying…I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Even before the felony charges her family is facing, the beauty guru already faced a backlash for those comments from fans who considered her of being “privileged.” She issued an apology (via another vlog, this time in black-and-white) two days later.

“I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically. And it totally came across that I’m ungrateful for college — I’m going to a really nice school. And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care,” she said at the time. “I’m really disappointed in myself.”

Just a few days prior to the scandal, she had appeared on the Zach Sang Show where she spoke further about her first year of college. “Mostly my parents really wanted me to go because both of them didn’t go to college,” she told Sang after the host asked why she even went to school while in the midst of her YouTube success. Her tune had changed since her move-in day video, with the teenager showing more thankfulness to her parents for encouraging her to pursue higher education. Though that gratefulness was for how it helped her content creation.

“It’s cool to create content from a whole different side of things,” she said. “It’s the coolest thing to get DMs from girls who are like, ‘I’m applying to college now! What did you do?’”

YouTube will always be my #1 passion. I promise I’d way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management . Ily bbs — Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) February 6, 2019

Olivia Jade’s social media comments — which are typically full of her mostly female followers complimenting her videos and showing appreciation for her life and beauty tips — have been flooded with people pointing out her history of flippant comments towards college in light of the news about how she got in. An important lesson for all who can afford to go to a private university: maybe think twice before publicizing your disdain for it all over social media.