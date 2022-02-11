 Netflix Already Working on Doc About Alleged Crypto Thief/Rapper - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Of Course Netflix Is Already Plotting a Doc on the Alleged Crypto-Conspiracy Rapper

Project was announced days after Heather Morgan and her husband Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein were arrested for allegedly conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in stolen Bitcoin

Jon Blistein

heather morgan Ilya Lichtenstein crypto netflix documentaryheather morgan Ilya Lichtenstein crypto netflix documentary

Courtroom sketch of Heather Morgan and Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein with their attorney.

Elizabeth Williams /AP Photo

Mere days after rapper and self-proclaimed “serial entrepreneur” Heather Morgan was arrested for conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in stolen Bitcoin, Netflix announced it has ordered a docuseries on her and her husband, Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein, who was also picked up by the feds.

The docuseries will be directed by Chris Smith, who will also executive-produce alongside Nick Bilton. Smith helmed Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary, as well as the recent HBO surfing docuseries 100 Foot Wave. Bilton, meanwhile, is a Vanity Fair journalist who also served as a producer on Alex Gibney’s Elizabeth Holmes/Theranos doc, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley.

No additional info about the film was available, and a rep for Netflix didn’t immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

The fact that a docuseries about Morgan and Lichtenstein is already in the works is hardly a surprise given the scale and the extremely online nature of their alleged crimes. The couple was arrested on Feb. 8 for allegedly conspiring to launder Bitcoin, with the Department of Justice saying it seized $3.6 billion “directly linked” to a 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange called Bitfinex. Per court docs, an unnamed hacker had stolen 119,754 Bitcoin — valued at about $4.5 billion in February 2022 — and moved chunks of it through a “complex” web of unauthorized transactions that eventually led to “a digital wallet under Lichtenstein’s control.”

And as if an alleged $4.5 billion Bitcoin heist wasn’t enough to perk the ears of studio executives, it also turned out that Morgan, in particular, had a wildly colorful past. On top of her decade of work in the tech industry, her occasional contributions to Forbes, she also moonlighted as a surrealist artist and — most importantly — a rapper, who released music under the name Razzlekhan. Morgan had even given herself a pitch-perfect nickname on her Razzlekhan website, “the infamous Crocodile of Wall Street.” 

