O.J. Simpson’s Parole Ends Early: He’s ‘a Completely Free Man’

Former football star acquitted of murder in L.A. and convicted for armed robbery in Las Vegas granted early discharge

Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal/AP

O.J. Simpson is “a completely free man,” according to his lawyer in Las Vegas. The former football star and actor who was acquitted for murder in California and convicted in Las Vegas for armed robbery was granted early parole.

The Division of Parole and Probation submitted an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners per statute requirements, a spokesperson for Nevada State Police confirmed to Rolling Stone. At a hearing on Nov. 30, Simpson was granted early discharge, which was ratified on Dec. 6.

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” Simpson’s attorney Malcolm Lavergne told the Associated Press. Lavergne did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Simpson was convicted in Las Vegas in 2008 and served nine years in prison for his role in leading five men, some who were armed, in a 2007 confrontation over sports memorabilia at a Las Vegas hotel. He was found guilty of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping, among other charges. Simpson has been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017.

Simpson claimed he only intended to retrieve items he believed were his personal property, which he alleged were stolen from him after he was acquitted in Los Angeles for the 1994 killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman.

Simpson was scheduled to be discharged for parole Feb. 9, but he was granted early release for good behavior credits.

