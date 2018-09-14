See Highlights From Rolling Stone Styled Events During New York Fashion Week

Rolling Stone presented its inaugural Rolling Stone Styled event from September 10th through September 11th during New York Fashion Week at The VNYL in the East Village. The two-day event featured intimate conversions with notables in the fields of fashion, music and television. It kicked off with Rob Sheffield interviewing Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee and was followed by Sydelle Noel, one of the stars of Netflix’s GLOW, in conversation with Brittany Spanos. It was the one-year anniversary of the release of the documentary House of Z, and fashion designer Zac Posen, the subject of the film, rounded out Monday’s discussions, speaking about his time on Project Runway and his new projects.

On Tuesday, fans of singer Billie Eilish were lined up early to make their way into see the young performer and weren’t disappointed for her conversation with Brittany Spanos. Afterward Jay Ellis, who plays Lawrence on HBO’s Insecure, explained about his surprise appearance in the Season 3 episode which had just aired and his upcoming role in the new Top Gun movie with Tom Cruise. DJ-producer Dillon Francis spoke with Brendan Klinkenberg about his latest song, “White Boi,” as well as the new fashion line he launched, Gerald the Piñata, a call-out to his famous piñata pal. The evening concluded with an exclusive performance by California rapper Saweetie, including her hits “Icy Grl” and “Pardon My Drip,” as well as a special screening of Presidente’s “Mas Fuerte” documentary. See more images from Rolling Stone Styled here.