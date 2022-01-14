Australia Revokes Novak Djokovic’s Visa For A Second Time

Novak Djokovic again faces deportation from Australia after immigration authorities revoked his visa for a second time Friday, just three days before the start of the Australian Open.

The unvaccinated tennis ace, whose visa was initially cancelled before being reinstated by a judge on Monday, is hoping to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the tournament. Djokovic had previously been granted an exemption to enter Australia despite the country’s strict vaccination requirements.

In a statement, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cited “public interest” as the motivation behind the move, claiming the government is “firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story will be updated.