 Novak Djokovic Has Australian Visa Revoked For A Second Time - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Mau y Ricky Get Chased by a Lonely Clown After Being Ghosted by Eladio Carrión on 'No Puede Ser'
Home Culture Culture News

Australia Revokes Novak Djokovic’s Visa For A Second Time

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All
Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 13, 2022.Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 13, 2022.

Mark Baker/AP

Novak Djokovic again faces deportation from Australia after immigration authorities revoked his visa for a second time Friday, just three days before the start of the Australian Open.

The unvaccinated tennis ace, whose visa was initially cancelled before being reinstated by a judge on Monday, is hoping to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the tournament. Djokovic had previously been granted an exemption to enter Australia despite the country’s strict vaccination requirements.

In a statement, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cited “public interest” as the motivation behind the move, claiming the government is “firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story will be updated.

In This Article: Australian Open, covid-19, novak djokovic, sports

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.